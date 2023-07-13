© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KCUR 89.3 is currently operating at low power. You can continue to stream anytime at KCUR.org.
Up To Date

Meet the new president of Kansas City's Linda Hall Library

By Brian Ellison,
Claudia Brancart
Published July 13, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
A portrait of a man wearing glasses with a blue background
Linda Hall Library
/
Linda Hall Library
The Linda Hall Library announced the appointment of Eric Dorfman to the role of president last month.

Eric Dorfman has taught at major universities, headed renowned natural history museums, and now, he's leading one of the world's premier science research libraries.

Kansas City’s Linda Hall Library is one of the largest science research libraries in the world, and now, it has a new leader.

“I'm really always trying to lead my institution towards helping solve the issues of today, and science is at the core of that,” Eric Dorfman tells KCUR.

The library's collection numbers in the millions and includes original works from Nicolaus Copernicus, Galileo Galilei and Isaac Newton, to name a few.

Before taking over as president on July 10, Dorfman lived in North Carolina, where he directed the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences and served as a research professor at North Carolina State University.

Disclosure: Linda Hall Library is a financial supporter of KCUR.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastArts & CultureKansas City Missouri (KCMO)librariesresearchscienceBooks
Stay Connected
Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Claudia Brancart
Claudia Brancart is an Up To Date producer for KCUR 89.3. She graduated from Pitzer College in Los Angeles where she majored in World Literature and Studio Art. You can reach her at claudiab@kcur.org.
See stories by Claudia Brancart
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content