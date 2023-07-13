Meet the new president of Kansas City's Linda Hall Library

Kansas City’s Linda Hall Library is one of the largest science research libraries in the world, and now, it has a new leader .

“I'm really always trying to lead my institution towards helping solve the issues of today, and science is at the core of that,” Eric Dorfman tells KCUR.

The library's collection numbers in the millions and includes original works from Nicolaus Copernicus, Galileo Galilei and Isaac Newton, to name a few.

Before taking over as president on July 10, Dorfman lived in North Carolina, where he directed the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences and served as a research professor at North Carolina State University.



