KCUR 89.3 is experiencing outages of its broadcast and streaming due to severe weather. We are working to restore service.
Up To Date

Fringe Festival will feature a musical on sex trafficking to offer 'a soft opening to a hard topic'

By Brian Ellison,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published July 15, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT
Three women pose, looking at the camera and smiling on a gray background.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
From left, Julie Ewing, Florese "Flo" Nelson and Kelsie Clark Massie are part of the storytelling team presenting "Jammed" at the Fringe Festival.

Sex trafficking, which millions of people worldwide will be depicted in a musical at Kansas City's Fringe Festival the last two weeks of July. Cast and crew involved in the production share how they were introduced to and affected by the subject.

Actors, poets, comedians and more will take the stage at various venues across Kansas City as the arts community takes part in the city's 19th Fringe Festival.

"Jammed," a musical production debuting at The Arts Asylum, will take audience members through varying stages of sex trafficking —a heavy topic not commonly discussed.

"Storytellers hold all the power, and so if we want to bring people into an issue that is heavy, the best way to do it is with a vehicle that is a little more lighthearted," said Kelsie Clark Massey, who wrote the music for "Jammed." "Music is a beautiful vehicle to kind of give a soft opening into a hard topic."

