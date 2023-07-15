Fringe Festival will feature a musical on sex trafficking to offer 'a soft opening to a hard topic'

Actors, poets, comedians and more will take the stage at various venues across Kansas City as the arts community takes part in the city's 19th Fringe Festival.

"Jammed," a musical production debuting at The Arts Asylum, will take audience members through varying stages of sex trafficking —a heavy topic not commonly discussed.

"Storytellers hold all the power, and so if we want to bring people into an issue that is heavy, the best way to do it is with a vehicle that is a little more lighthearted," said Kelsie Clark Massey, who wrote the music for "Jammed." "Music is a beautiful vehicle to kind of give a soft opening into a hard topic."