Missouri lawmakers legalized fentanyl test strips to try to curb overdoses
Republican Senator Holly Thompson of Scott City sponsored legislation to decriminalize the harm reduction tool. She hopes this will help lower opioid overdoses.
A new law signed by Governor Mike Parson has decriminalized fentanyl test strips, which supporters hope will reduce opioid-related drug overdoses.
"I grew up in sexual violence, drug addiction [and] got married at 15... I understand what addiction looks like," Senator Holly Thompson Rehder, a Republican from Sikeston who introduced legislation to make the tests legal, told KCUR.
Rehder said the tests are a necessary harm reduction tool. "We need to be helping people stay alive and get them healthy and get them back to a good life."
Kansas legalized fentanyl test strips earlier this year.
