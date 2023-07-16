Missouri lawmakers legalized fentanyl test strips to try to curb overdoses

A new law signed by Governor Mike Parson has decriminalized fentanyl test strips, which supporters hope will reduce opioid-related drug overdoses.

"I grew up in sexual violence, drug addiction [and] got married at 15... I understand what addiction looks like," Senator Holly Thompson Rehder, a Republican from Sikeston who introduced legislation to make the tests legal, told KCUR.

Rehder said the tests are a necessary harm reduction tool. "We need to be helping people stay alive and get them healthy and get them back to a good life."

Kansas legalized fentanyl test strips earlier this year.

