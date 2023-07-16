© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
KCUR 89.3 is experiencing outages of its broadcast and streaming due to severe weather. We are working to restore service.
Up To Date

Missouri lawmakers legalized fentanyl test strips to try to curb overdoses

By Brian Ellison,
Claudia Brancart
Published July 16, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT
A fentanyl test strip is used to detect fentanyl in a drug sample. Such test strips cost about $1 apiece.
Jesse Costa
/
WBUR
A fentanyl test strip is used to detect fentanyl in a drug sample. Such test strips cost about $1 apiece.

Republican Senator Holly Thompson of Scott City sponsored legislation to decriminalize the harm reduction tool. She hopes this will help lower opioid overdoses.

A new law signed by Governor Mike Parson has decriminalized fentanyl test strips, which supporters hope will reduce opioid-related drug overdoses.

"I grew up in sexual violence, drug addiction [and] got married at 15... I understand what addiction looks like," Senator Holly Thompson Rehder, a Republican from Sikeston who introduced legislation to make the tests legal, told KCUR.

Rehder said the tests are a necessary harm reduction tool. "We need to be helping people stay alive and get them healthy and get them back to a good life."

Kansas legalized fentanyl test strips earlier this year.

Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
Claudia Brancart
Claudia Brancart is an Up To Date producer for KCUR 89.3. She graduated from Pitzer College in Los Angeles where she majored in World Literature and Studio Art. You can reach her at claudiab@kcur.org.
