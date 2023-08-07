University of Kansas program teaches computer skills to women who have been incarcerated

The RETURN Project, a program at the University of Kansas, is helping women in Missouri and Kansas who have been incarcerated to learn technical skills that can be applied to their everyday life and in the workforce.

"When I was released in 2019, I had little to no computer skills," said Jodi Whitt, who completed the program and now works as a mentor for other women enrolled in the RETURN Project.

The women learn digital skills ranging from entry level computer skills to more advanced skills like coding.

"[Y]ou can see the confidence building and that's going to help them start to rebuild their lives," Whitt said.

