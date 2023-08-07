© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

University of Kansas program teaches computer skills to women who have been incarcerated

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published August 7, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT
A University of Kansas program is teaching women who have been in jail or prison computer skills.
A University of Kansas program is teaching women who have been in jail or prison computer skills.

Extended time behind bars can make it difficult to keep up in the fast-paced digital age. A University of Kansas program received a $1.6 million grant to teach women who have been imprisoned computer skills to prepare them for the workforce and to help reduce recidivism.

The RETURN Project, a program at the University of Kansas, is helping women in Missouri and Kansas who have been incarcerated to learn technical skills that can be applied to their everyday life and in the workforce.

"When I was released in 2019, I had little to no computer skills," said Jodi Whitt, who completed the program and now works as a mentor for other women enrolled in the RETURN Project.

The women learn digital skills ranging from entry level computer skills to more advanced skills like coding.

"[Y]ou can see the confidence building and that's going to help them start to rebuild their lives," Whitt said.

