Go fish! Kansas City Zoo's brand new aquarium will house over 200 aquatic species

After 10 years of planning, Kansas City has added a new 650,000 gallon attraction to its zoo.

Sobela Ocean Aquarium, which will house 200 different species of sea creatures —including sharks, sea otters, sea turtles and octopus — opens to the public on Sept. 1, with a reservation.

"I think the animals that we have are going to be eye opening to our guests," said Sean Putney, executive director and CEO of the Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium.

"We have some great stories with our sea turtles and the otters that just came in last week. They're wonderful to be able to be ambassadors for their species and we can talk about conservation messages," Putney said.

