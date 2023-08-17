© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

University Health doctors are excited about a revolutionary new postpartum medication

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published August 17, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Two women sit inside a radio studio. The woman on the left is gesturing with her left hand and talking at a microphone while the other woman listens.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Dr. Tiffany Ruffin, left, and Dr. Traci Jonson on KCUR's Up To Date.

Postpartum depression affects approximately one-in-seven women and one-in-10 men. This fall, a newly approved medication could change how patients experiencing perinatal or postpartum mood and anxiety disorder are treated.

Maternal mental health is listed as the leading underlying cause of maternal mortality, and for the first time, an oral medication has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat perinatal or postpartum mood and anxiety disorder.

The drug, Zurzuvae, will be taken once a day for two weeks. It's expected to be commercially available as soon as October.

It's unclear how accessible it will immediately be, or what the cost will be. But Dr. Traci Johnson, a maternal-fetal medicine physician at University Health, said this new medication is a start for addressing maternal mental illness.

"It's revolutionary because we're trying," said Johnson. "What I'm excited about is that we actually have money going into pharmacology from pharmaceutical research, that something has been approved, and that has been approved in women and birthing people, because we never do research on medications for women in birth."

  • Dr. Traci Johnson MD, maternal-fetal medicine physician, University Health
  • Dr. Tiffany Ruffin PsyD, psychologist specializing in maternal mental health, University Health
  • Leslie Carto, external communications manager, University Health
Tags
Up To Date Podcastpregnancymental healthmental health servicesHealthwomen's healthpostpartumUniversity Healthmedication
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
As a producer for Up To Date, my goal is to inform our audience by curating interesting and important conversations with reliable sources and individuals directly affected by a topic or issue. I strive for our program to be a place that hosts impactful conversations, providing our audience with greater knowledge, intrigue, compassion and entertainment. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content