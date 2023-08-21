© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Prairie Village torn on zoning law changes that could increase affordable housing

By Steve Kraske,
Reginald DavidZach Wilson
Published August 21, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT
A black yard sign with a red stop sign in the center reads, "Stop PV Rezoning." In the background is a curved road and a neat row of houses.
Josh Merchant
/
The Beacon
Signs in support of PV United line some streets in Prairie Village. The group formed in response to City Council recommendations to explore zoning changes in single-family neighborhoods

Prairie Village is as divided as ever as city leaders explore options for affordable housing in the Johnson County suburb. But some residents are pushing back against the plans — and even attempting to overhaul City Council.

A plan to change zoning laws to allow for more multi-family housing in Prairie Village has drawn sharp opposition from some residents. A group called PV United has circulated a series of petitions aimed at stopping the move and even reshaping the look of city government.

Josh Merchant of The Kansas City Beacon says while some residents are simply nervous that their neighborhood is changing, others have different worries.

"Some of the other ones are really concerned that their property values may go down with the introduction of rental housing right next door, right? Which to be clear, apartments were never proposed next door to single family homes, but they're still concerned that (could happen)," said Merchant.

  • Josh Merchant, local government reporter for The Kansas City Beacon
Prairie Village, zoning, Johnson County, affordable housing
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Reginald David
As an assistant producer on Up To Date, my goal is to amplify voices of people who serve as pioneers in their respective fields while shedding light on issues that affect underserved communities. I produce daily conversations to uplift and inspire the people of the Kansas City area to make the world a better place. You can reach me at reginalddavid@kcur.org.
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
