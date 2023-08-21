Prairie Village torn on zoning law changes that could increase affordable housing
Prairie Village is as divided as ever as city leaders explore options for affordable housing in the Johnson County suburb. But some residents are pushing back against the plans — and even attempting to overhaul City Council.
A plan to change zoning laws to allow for more multi-family housing in Prairie Village has drawn sharp opposition from some residents. A group called PV United has circulated a series of petitions aimed at stopping the move and even reshaping the look of city government.
Josh Merchant of The Kansas City Beacon says while some residents are simply nervous that their neighborhood is changing, others have different worries.
"Some of the other ones are really concerned that their property values may go down with the introduction of rental housing right next door, right? Which to be clear, apartments were never proposed next door to single family homes, but they're still concerned that (could happen)," said Merchant.
- Josh Merchant, local government reporter for The Kansas City Beacon