A Kansas City rabbi publishes a new book on embracing 'everyday spirituality'

By Steve Kraske,
Reginald David
Published August 25, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT
Courtesy of Rabbi Michael Zedek
Rabbi Michael Zedek has been a spiritual leader at Emanuel Congregation since 2004

Rabbi Michael Zedek outlines his reasoning for embracing the here and now and valuing the gift of life in his new book, "Taking Miracles Seriously: A Journey To Everyday Spirituality."

Rabbi Michael Zedek insists people shouldn’t have to wait for exceptional moments to get in a good head space. Instead, they should live in the present moment and cherish it.

"We are endlessly distracted and endlessly focused on, 'What happened to me yesterday, or that appointment tomorrow? Am I going to get to this thing on time?'" Zedek said. "We're not embracing the here and now of experience because all we really do have is this moment, and it's gone."

Zedek joined KCUR's Up To Date to share how people can make the most out of their lives in an often mundane world with his new book, “Taking Miracles Seriously: A Journey to Everyday Spirituality.”

The book will be released on September 26, 2023 from Sutherland House Books.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Reginald David
As an assistant producer on Up To Date, my goal is to amplify voices of people who serve as pioneers in their respective fields while shedding light on issues that affect underserved communities. I produce daily conversations to uplift and inspire the people of the Kansas City area to make the world a better place. You can reach me at reginalddavid@kcur.org.
