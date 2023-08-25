A Kansas City rabbi publishes a new book on embracing 'everyday spirituality'

Rabbi Michael Zedek insists people shouldn’t have to wait for exceptional moments to get in a good head space. Instead, they should live in the present moment and cherish it.

"We are endlessly distracted and endlessly focused on, 'What happened to me yesterday, or that appointment tomorrow? Am I going to get to this thing on time?'" Zedek said. "We're not embracing the here and now of experience because all we really do have is this moment, and it's gone."

Zedek joined KCUR's Up To Date to share how people can make the most out of their lives in an often mundane world with his new book, “Taking Miracles Seriously: A Journey to Everyday Spirituality.”

The book will be released on September 26, 2023 from Sutherland House Books.

