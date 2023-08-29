During a high-risk pregnancy, this Kansas City mother found support in a prenatal care group

As a Black woman, Destiny Jackson was already at a greater risk of maternal mortality, and she was considered high-risk due to personal health issues. After multiple pregnancies, the mother took part in EleVATE, a group prenatal care program at University Health in Kansas City.

Unlike traditional, individual 20-minute or less prenatal checkups, the group sessions are 1.5 hours, providing health information, coping and advocacy skills, and building community support.

"I was empowered to take control of my health care," Jackson said. "We're able to relate with each other and it's sustaining. It just doesn't stop when the appointment stops."

Dr. Traci Johnson, a maternal-fetal medicine physician, said there have been fewer C-sections among the cohort group.

