KCUR is currently broadcasting at low power as crews replace our transmitter antenna. HD signals are offline, but streaming is unaffected. Learn more here.
Up To Date

Getting to a doctor's appointment from rural Missouri can be hard. This nonprofit offers free rides

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published August 30, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT
A close up of a blue car with the sign "New Growth Transit LLC"
West Central Missouri Community Action Agency
In the first six months of 2023, New Growth Transit volunteers drove more than 140,000 miles across 11 counties in Missouri.

New Growth Transit connects Missouri's rural residents who can't get to their medical and health care appointments with a network of volunteer drivers.

Many Missourians in rural communities have difficulty securing reliable transportation to and from medical appointments.

New Growth Transit, a nonprofit affiliate of West Central Missouri Community Action Agency, is trying to meet their transportation needs through its volunteer driver network.

Kelly Ast, regional mobility officer for New Growth Transit, told KCUR's Up To Date that volunteers use their own vehicles and will drive residents to a range of appointments.

“(They) transport people for chemo, dialysis, and even the crucial methadone dosing, in addition to regular visits to manage (a) chronic condition,” Ast says.

In the first six months of this year, volunteers drove more than 140,000 miles across 11 counties.

“Rural health care is used to having very limited resources — and we're used to being innovative," she says.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Claudia Brancart
Claudia Brancart is an Up To Date producer for KCUR 89.3. She graduated from Pitzer College in Los Angeles where she majored in World Literature and Studio Art. You can reach her at claudiab@kcur.org.
