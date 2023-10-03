© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Missouri students can now get a bachelor's degree in cannabis studies

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Erb
Published October 3, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT
Cannabis plants on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at a grow facility in Illinois.
Eric Schmid
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Missouri's cannabis industry is starting to provide "meaningful career opportunities," according to the CEO of one industry training company.

For the first time this fall semester, students at Truman State University can declare a new major: cannabis and natural medicinals.

Truman State University is the first school in Missouri to offer a full four year bachelor's degree in cannabis. This comes after Missouri voted to legalize recreational marijuana last November.

It's a booming industry and the demand for qualified workers is high. Since legalization, the number of licensed cannabis employees has grown by close to 7,000 jobs, according to Vangst, an industry jobs platform. That’s up 350% since the previous year.

"We're seeing this industry really explode, not just in its popularity and acceptance, but its ability to really provide meaningful career opportunities," said Max Simon, CEO of Green Flower. "It's a very exciting time."

