© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Kansas City's Chicano Art Festival showcases more than 80 artists and a lowrider hop contest

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published October 5, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Chicano Art Festival 2023 website
Dancers at one of Kansas City's previous Chicano Art Festivals.

Taking place Oct. 7 in the West Bottoms, Kansas City's Chicano Art Festival includes live music, dancing and a lowrider hop competition.

Organizers of Kansas City's 7th annual Chicano Art Festival expect this year's event to be bigger than ever.

The festival, which celebrates Chicano culture and the greater Latino community of Kansas City, showcases the work of more than 80 Latino and Chicano artists and includes performances by local musicians and dancers.

Deanna Munoz, the founder and CEO of the Latino Arts Foundation, which organizes the event, said identifying as Chicano is about belonging.

“It means empowerment to me. We're never American enough. We're never Mexican enough and we're always in this limbo. And for me, Chicano is my place,” Munoz told KCUR’s Up To Date.

Among the festivities will be a competition to see which lowrider can hop the highest using hydraulics.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastRace and CultureKansas CityWest BottomsMexican AmericanLatinosFestivalArtMusiclow-rider carsdiversity
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Claudia Brancart
Claudia Brancart is an Up To Date producer for KCUR 89.3. She graduated from Pitzer College in Los Angeles where she majored in World Literature and Studio Art. You can reach her at claudiab@kcur.org.
See stories by Claudia Brancart
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content