Kansas City's Chicano Art Festival showcases more than 80 artists and a lowrider hop contest

Organizers of Kansas City's 7th annual Chicano Art Festival expect this year's event to be bigger than ever.

The festival, which celebrates Chicano culture and the greater Latino community of Kansas City, showcases the work of more than 80 Latino and Chicano artists and includes performances by local musicians and dancers.

Deanna Munoz, the founder and CEO of the Latino Arts Foundation, which organizes the event, said identifying as Chicano is about belonging.

“It means empowerment to me. We're never American enough. We're never Mexican enough and we're always in this limbo. And for me, Chicano is my place,” Munoz told KCUR’s Up To Date.

Among the festivities will be a competition to see which lowrider can hop the highest using hydraulics.

