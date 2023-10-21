© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Park University gave students a crash course on the 'harsh realities' of living in poverty

By Brian Ellison,
Elizabeth RuizHalle Jackson
Published October 21, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
During a "poverty simulation" for students at Park University last month, participants gained a greater understanding of some of the struggles of living at or below the poverty line.
Julia Powell
/
Community Action Agency of Greater Kansas City
During a "poverty simulation" for students at Park University last month, participants gained a greater understanding of the struggles that individuals living at or below the poverty line experience.

Students in Park University's social work, nursing and education departments took part in the exercise, which simulated a month of living at or below the poverty line. The simulation aimed to give students more empathy to clients, patients and students in difficult situations.

Nearly 38 million people in the U.S. live in poverty, and those struggling are sometimes faced with difficult decisions in order to make ends meet. But many college students don't know what it's like, which is why Park University offered a "poverty simulation" to students in its social work, nursing and education programs last month.

Park students were provided with a persona and living situation. Then they had to live out a "month" on their budgets — condensed into a few hours. The simulation was intended to give participants a deeper understanding of the experiences of low-income families.

"There was a fair amount of joviality at first, but truly, by the time week two ended and week three began, nobody was joking," said Nikki Pauls DeSimone, an assistant professor of social work who helped organize the event. "Everybody was dealing with the harsh realities."

  • Nikki Pauls DeSimone, assistant professor of social work at Park University
  • Linda Tavakoli, graduate student at Park University
  • Diane Simpson, assistant teaching professor in the School of Education at Park University
Tags
Up To Date PodcastPark UniversityKansas Citysocial workerseducation
Stay Connected
Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Elizabeth Ruiz
As a producer for Up To Date, my goal is to inform our audience by curating interesting and important conversations with reliable sources and individuals directly affected by a topic or issue. I strive for our program to be a place that hosts impactful conversations, providing our audience with greater knowledge, intrigue, compassion and entertainment. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Halle Jackson
Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org
See stories by Halle Jackson
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content