Up To Date

Dating in Kansas City sucks — but these young people are doing something about that

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published November 8, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
"Meet in the Middle" Instagram
"Meet in the Middle" is an interactive dating show that happens twice a month at The Bird Comedy Theater in the Crossroads in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City was recently ranked as the worst city in America for dating. The creators of "Meet in the Middle," an interactive dating show at The Bird Comedy Theater, say they're offering a space for Kansas Citians looking for love — or simply a good time — to put down their phones and meet in real life.

Kansas City has so much going on these days, it must be a great place to date, right?

Not so fast. According to a study by BestPlaces.net, Kansas City is the No. 1 worst city in America for dating.

This town’s dire dating situation is the inspiration for a recurring live show called “Meet in the Middle,” which happens twice a month at The Bird Comedy Theater in the Crossroads. Their next event is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m., and then again on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Rita Hanch, who co-hosts the show, told KCUR’s Up To Date the interactive dating experience is a chance to meet new people in a light-hearted and inclusive environment.

“I think putting yourself out there includes coming to the show, and just experiencing the environment, making a connection, sitting by someone you don't know. These are just experiences that I think that as a society we're really thirsty for,” Hanch said.

  • Phillip Dixon, “Meet in the Middle” producer
  • Rita Hanch, “Meet in the Middle” co-host
  • Sydney O’Dear, “Meet in the Middle” participant
Up To Date PodcastKansas CitydatingrelationshipsLoveappscomedyPerformanceentertainment
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Claudia Brancart
Claudia Brancart is an Up To Date producer for KCUR 89.3. She graduated from Pitzer College in Los Angeles where she majored in World Literature and Studio Art. You can reach her at claudiab@kcur.org.
