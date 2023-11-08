Dating in Kansas City sucks — but these young people are doing something about that
Kansas City was recently ranked as the worst city in America for dating. The creators of "Meet in the Middle," an interactive dating show at The Bird Comedy Theater, say they're offering a space for Kansas Citians looking for love — or simply a good time — to put down their phones and meet in real life.
Kansas City has so much going on these days, it must be a great place to date, right?
Not so fast. According to a study by BestPlaces.net, Kansas City is the No. 1 worst city in America for dating.
This town’s dire dating situation is the inspiration for a recurring live show called “Meet in the Middle,” which happens twice a month at The Bird Comedy Theater in the Crossroads. Their next event is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m., and then again on Wednesday, Nov. 29.
Rita Hanch, who co-hosts the show, told KCUR’s Up To Date the interactive dating experience is a chance to meet new people in a light-hearted and inclusive environment.
“I think putting yourself out there includes coming to the show, and just experiencing the environment, making a connection, sitting by someone you don't know. These are just experiences that I think that as a society we're really thirsty for,” Hanch said.
- Phillip Dixon, “Meet in the Middle” producer
- Rita Hanch, “Meet in the Middle” co-host
- Sydney O’Dear, “Meet in the Middle” participant