Dating in Kansas City sucks — but these young people are doing something about that

Kansas City has so much going on these days, it must be a great place to date, right?

Not so fast. According to a study by BestPlaces.net, Kansas City is the No. 1 worst city in America for dating.

This town’s dire dating situation is the inspiration for a recurring live show called “Meet in the Middle,” which happens twice a month at The Bird Comedy Theater in the Crossroads. Their next event is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m., and then again on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Rita Hanch, who co-hosts the show, told KCUR’s Up To Date the interactive dating experience is a chance to meet new people in a light-hearted and inclusive environment.

“I think putting yourself out there includes coming to the show, and just experiencing the environment, making a connection, sitting by someone you don't know. These are just experiences that I think that as a society we're really thirsty for,” Hanch said.

