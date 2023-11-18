© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Author Marc Myers details the origin of a hit song from Missouri native Sheryl Crow

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published November 18, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
Marc Myers book "Anatomy of 55 more Songs: The Oral History of Top Hits That Changed Rock, Pop and Soul " shares the story of how some of the biggest songs from the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.
Alyse Myers
Marc Myers wrote the book "Anatomy of 55 More Songs: The Oral History of Top Hits That Changed Rock, Pop and Soul."

Author Marc Myers had added more songs to his book "Anatomy of 55 More Songs: The Oral History of Top Hits That Changed Rock, Pop and Soul." The book includes the breakup story that Grammy-winning Missouri native Sheryl Crow sings about in her hit song "If It Makes You Happy."

In a follow up to "Anatomy of a Song: The Oral History of 45 Iconic Hits That Changed Rock, R&B and Pop," author Marc Myers released "Anatomy of 55 More Songs: The Oral History of Top Hits That Changed Rock, Pop and Soul."

In the paperback edition, set to be released in December, Myers includes three additional songs — digging into the inspiration behind the lyrics and how the songs were created.

Myers told KCUR's Up To Date how a religious poem inspired the song "Crystal Blue Persuasion," how a collaboration between Elton John and lyricist Bernie Taupin created the hit song "Rocket Man," and the meaning behind Missouri native Sheryl Crow's "If It Makes You Happy."

  • Marc Myers, author, "Anatomy of 55 More Songs: The Oral History of Top Hits That Changed Rock, Pop and Soul"
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
As a producer for Up To Date, my goal is to inform our audience by curating interesting and important conversations with reliable sources and individuals directly affected by a topic or issue. I strive for our program to be a place that hosts impactful conversations, providing our audience with greater knowledge, intrigue, compassion and entertainment. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
