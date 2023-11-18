Author Marc Myers details the origin of a hit song from Missouri native Sheryl Crow

In a follow up to "Anatomy of a Song: The Oral History of 45 Iconic Hits That Changed Rock, R&B and Pop," author Marc Myers released "Anatomy of 55 More Songs: The Oral History of Top Hits That Changed Rock, Pop and Soul."

In the paperback edition, set to be released in December, Myers includes three additional songs — digging into the inspiration behind the lyrics and how the songs were created.

Myers told KCUR's Up To Date how a religious poem inspired the song "Crystal Blue Persuasion," how a collaboration between Elton John and lyricist Bernie Taupin created the hit song "Rocket Man," and the meaning behind Missouri native Sheryl Crow's "If It Makes You Happy."

