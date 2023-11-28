© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

A new play about Wyandot activist Lyda Conley will make its world premiere at KCRep

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published November 28, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST
Illustration of a woman's side profile. She has long, dark brown hair and her eyes are closed as she looks slightly upward. She's surrounded by a deep purple background and a yellow circle and vines are behind her image.
Iris Cliff, Assiniboine, and Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa
/
KCRep
Program art from "Representatives For Those At Peace," the play written by Madeline Easley as a part of the Four Directions Playwright Residency. The play tells the story of Lyda Conley, who was the first Native American woman to argue a case before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Lyda Conley became the first Indigenous woman to argue a case before the U.S. Supreme Court in her efforts to protect a sacred Native cemetery in Kansas City, Kansas. A new play by Wyandotte playwright Madeline Easley is bringing Conley's story to the stage.

A new play about Wyandot activist Lyda Conley's fight to protect the Wyandot National Burying Ground in Kansas City, Kansas, is making its world premiere in a staged reading at KCRep this weekend.

The new play, "Representatives For Those At Peace," was written by Madeline Easley, the inaugural recipient of the Four Directions Playwright Residency, a collaboration between KCRep and three other arts organizations.

The commission was especially meaningful for Easley, who grew up in the Kansas City metro and is a member of the Wyandotte Nation of Oklahoma.

The story of Conley — who went to law school, conducted an armed occupation, and took a lawsuit all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court — was reported in a 2020 episode of the KCUR Studios podcast A People's History of Kansas City.

History
How a trio of sisters occupied — and saved — a sacred Native cemetery in Kansas City, Kansas
Suzanne Hogan

According to Easley, the program is among the first of its kind specifically for Indigenous playwrights. It also reflects a growing desire for Native stories in the theater world.

Tara Moses, the play's director and a member of the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma, said she hadn't seen her own identity reflected on stage until 2017.

"Now I see Native youth going to the theater and they're like, 'oh, yeah, I know all these Native plays. I've seen all this stuff,'" Moses said. "Thinking back to whenever I was a youth … that was just never an opportunity."

A staged reading of "Representatives For Those At Peace" will take place Saturday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. at KCRep's Copaken Stage. For more information, contact the KCRep box office.

  • Madeline Easley, member of the Wyandotte Nation of Oklahoma and Four Directions Resident Playwright
  • Tara Moses, member of the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma and director of "Representatives For Those At Peace"
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
As an Up To Date producer, I aim to create a space for Kansas Citians to come together for curious and inspired conversations about the region we call home. I want to help find answers to big questions, shine a light on local change makers and break down complex issues people need to know about. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
