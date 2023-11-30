'Let Us Prey' docuseries highlights abuse at Circle of Hope and Agape Boarding School in Missouri

A new docuseries is shedding light on allegations of abuse inside the Independent Fundamental Baptist Churches, and related cases at two religious schools in southwest Missouri are featured.

Circle of Hope and Agape Boarding School, both located in Cedar County, faced years of allegations of physical, emotional and sexual abuse against children. Criticism of the schools escalated in 2020, when the Kansas City Star investigated the claims and more former students began coming forward.

Circle of Hope closed in 2020, but Agape Boarding School remained open until this past January.

"Let Us Prey: A Ministry of Scandals" is directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker and Overland Park resident Sharon Liese. She said as soon as she heard about victims coming forward, she knew she wanted to take on a project surrounding it.

"It's just been so amazing to be able to amplify their voices, because these are voices that have been silenced," Liese said.

The series, which premiered on Investigation Discovery last week, is now available to stream on Max.

