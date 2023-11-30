© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

'Let Us Prey' docuseries highlights abuse at Circle of Hope and Agape Boarding School in Missouri

By Steve Kraske,
Zach WilsonHalle Jackson
Published November 30, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
Ruthy Heiler was a victim of abuse in the Independent Fundamental Baptist Church. She shares her story in "Let Us Prey: A Ministry of Scandals."
Courtesy of Investigation Discovery
/
Investigation Discovery
Ruthy Heiler was a victim of abuse in the Independent Fundamental Baptist Church. She shares her story in "Let Us Prey: A Ministry of Scandals."

Part of the Investigation Discovery series, which examines abusive practices in the Independent Fundamental Baptist Church, highlights two cases at religious schools in southwest Missouri. The docuseries is now streaming on Max.

A new docuseries is shedding light on allegations of abuse inside the Independent Fundamental Baptist Churches, and related cases at two religious schools in southwest Missouri are featured.

Circle of Hope and Agape Boarding School, both located in Cedar County, faced years of allegations of physical, emotional and sexual abuse against children. Criticism of the schools escalated in 2020, when the Kansas City Star investigated the claims and more former students began coming forward.

Circle of Hope closed in 2020, but Agape Boarding School remained open until this past January.

"Let Us Prey: A Ministry of Scandals" is directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker and Overland Park resident Sharon Liese. She said as soon as she heard about victims coming forward, she knew she wanted to take on a project surrounding it.

"It's just been so amazing to be able to amplify their voices, because these are voices that have been silenced," Liese said.

The series, which premiered on Investigation Discovery last week, is now available to stream on Max.

  • Sharon Liese, Emmy-award winning filmmaker, and director of "Let Us Prey: A Ministry Of Scandals"
  • Rebecca Randles, attorney representing victims of abuse
  • Ruthy Heiler, survivor and subject in the docuseries
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Halle Jackson
As an Up To Date producer, I aim to create a space for Kansas Citians to come together for curious and inspired conversations about the region we call home. I want to help find answers to big questions, shine a light on local change makers and break down complex issues people need to know about. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
