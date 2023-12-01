© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

In a new book, Kansas City writers cite superheroes for leadership lessons

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published December 1, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Filmmaker Mitch Brian, who works as a teaching professor at UMKC, was one of over three dozen writers who contributed to "Power Up."
Tony Dejak
/
AP
Filmmaker Mitch Brian, who works as a teaching professor at UMKC, was one of over three dozen writers who contributed to "Power Up."

The new book "Power Up: Leadership, Character and Conflict Beyond the Superhero Multiverse" uses the stories of superheroes to reveal lessons that can be applied to our everyday lives. The book was co-created and co-edited by Kansas City entertainment journalist Jon Niccum.

A new book co-created and co-edited by Kansas City's own Jon Niccum puts a spotlight on the lessons we can learn from from superheroes of all stripes.

In "Power Up: Leadership, Character, and Conflict Beyond the Superhero Multiverse," Niccum, along with three other editors and dozens of writers, works to demonstrate the connection between popular culture's most beloved heroes and lessons in handling real life conflict.

Prominent filmmaker Mitch Brian, who works as a teaching professor at UMKC, was among the book's contributors.

"There's so many different ways to enjoy superheroes, whether it is straight up comic books, the TV shows, the MCU, and we're kind of pulling from all of those," Niccum explained to KCUR's Up To Date.

"Superheroes mean a lot of different things to a lot of different people now. And conversely, you can learn a lot of different lessons from them," he continued.

  • Jon Niccum, entertainment journalist and critic, filmmaker, "Power Up" editor
  • Mitch Brian, UMKC teaching professor, film writer and director, "Power Up" contributor
Tags
Up To Date PodcastleadershipsuperheroescomicsFilm
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content