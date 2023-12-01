In a new book, Kansas City writers cite superheroes for leadership lessons

A new book co-created and co-edited by Kansas City's own Jon Niccum puts a spotlight on the lessons we can learn from from superheroes of all stripes.

In "Power Up: Leadership, Character, and Conflict Beyond the Superhero Multiverse," Niccum, along with three other editors and dozens of writers, works to demonstrate the connection between popular culture's most beloved heroes and lessons in handling real life conflict.

Prominent filmmaker Mitch Brian, who works as a teaching professor at UMKC, was among the book's contributors.

"There's so many different ways to enjoy superheroes, whether it is straight up comic books, the TV shows, the MCU, and we're kind of pulling from all of those," Niccum explained to KCUR's Up To Date.

"Superheroes mean a lot of different things to a lot of different people now. And conversely, you can learn a lot of different lessons from them," he continued.

