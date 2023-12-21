© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Wyandotte County residents disagree about whether to dissolve the Unified Government

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published December 21, 2023 at 1:53 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
City Hall of the Unified Government of Wyandotte and Kansas City, Kansas.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
City Hall of the Unified Government of Wyandotte and Kansas City, Kansas.

In October, the mayors of the three largest cities in Wyandotte County floated the idea of dissolving the Unified Government as an option to address debt and service issues. But not everyone thinks those structural changes are the right approach.

The possibility of dissolving the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, is now on the table,but it's not clear whether that would be an effective strategy.

In October, the mayors of Bonner Springs, Edwardsville and Kansas City, Kansas floated the idea of splitting up the Unified Government, and announced they wanted to hear from residents about how to best address debt and service issues in the county, among other issues.

Edwardsville Mayor Carolyn Caiharr ran listening sessions on the issue last month. She said some residents support the idea of dissolving the Unified Government entirely.

"If it (deconsolidation) was an easy solution, I think a lot of people would be all for it, just because of how disenfranchised folks are right now in Wyandotte County," Caiharr told KCUR's Up To Date. "But there is the reality also of what it would take."

Other solutions, such as amending the Unified Government's charter, are also being considered. But some residents don't believe that any of those options would work.

"I share a lot of the same concerns, but I'd like to see real solutions put forward," said Marcus Winn, a Kansas City, Kansas, resident and member of the city's Law Enforcement Advisory Board.

  • Carolyn Caiharr, mayor of Edwardsville, Kansas
  • Marcus Winn, Kansas City, Kansas resident and member of the Law Enforcement Advisory Board
Tags
Up To Date PodcastUnified Government of Wyandotte County/KCKKansasKansas City Kansas (KCK)GovernmentWyandotte County
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
As an Up To Date producer, I aim to create a space for Kansas Citians to come together for curious and inspired conversations about the region we call home. I want to help find answers to big questions, shine a light on local change makers and break down complex issues people need to know about. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content