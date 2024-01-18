© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Find a list of school closings and delays in the Kansas City area here.
Up To Date

HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge says Kansas City is 'on the right track' to fixing housing issues

By Steve Kraske,
Zach WilsonHalle Jackson
Published January 18, 2024 at 1:55 PM CST
HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge tells an audience at the American Jazz Museum that housing is infrastructure during her visit to Kansas City on Wednesday.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge during a 2021 visit to the American Jazz Museum in Kansas City.

U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge joined KCUR's Up To Date, along with Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, to discuss the state of affordable housing in Kansas City and nationwide.

Kansas City Council introduced a ban on source of income discrimination last month, which would prevent landlords to refuse to rent to tenants solely because they use Section 8 vouchers.

U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge said that measure is a step in the right direction towards improving the city's affordable housing stock.

Fudge joined Congressman Emmanuel Cleaver in Kansas City over the weekend to celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. She said that the restrictions would be a major positive change to address income and racial discrimination, in addition to a shortage of affordable housing.

"We need every single person in every single community to be part of the solution," Fudge said. "And the only way we can do that is to make sure that we can broaden the base of people who are renting to our voucher holders."

The Kansas City Council is set to vote on its source of income discrimination ban next week.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Halle Jackson
As an Up To Date producer, I aim to create a space for Kansas Citians to come together for curious and inspired conversations about the region we call home. I want to help find answers to big questions, shine a light on local change makers and break down complex issues people need to know about. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
