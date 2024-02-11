© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Kevin Harlan and Olivia Harlan Dekker are first father-daughter duo to cover the Super Bowl

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published February 11, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Kevin Harlan is set to call his 14th Super Bowl this weekend while his daughter Olivia Harlan Dekker will be a member of the media at the game for the first time.
Missouri Valley Conference
/
CBS Sports
Kevin Harlan is set to call his 14th Super Bowl this weekend while his daughter Olivia Harlan Dekker will be a member of the media at the game for the first time.

Legendary sportscaster Kevin Harlan and his daughter Olivia Harlan Dekker will make history when they call the big game.

On Super Bowl Sunday, Kevin Harlan will once again serve as the play-by-play voice of the game's radio broadcast. But this year, his daughter Olivia Harlan Dekker will also be a member of the media at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, making the pair the first father and daughter to simultaneously cover a Super Bowl.

Kevin says he couldn't be prouder of his daughter for her success in the sports media industry.

"Clearly, anything you can do with your child in this kind of environment is just surreal," Harlan told KCUR's Up To Date. "It's just the pride my wife Anne and I have for Olivia and how she has handled her life."

Olivia has had an impressive career, and spent time as a reporter at ESPN before taking on a role with Sky Sports in the U.K., where her husband is a professional basketball player. She says she always dreamed of working in sports broadcasting after being exposed to it early.

"These productions are huge, and I was just fascinated seeing all the people it took to get this done," she said. "The only people you see are the ones on air, but it's such a big production, and I think that just intrigued me so much."

Tags
Up To Date PodcastSuper BowlNFLfootballsports
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now