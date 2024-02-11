Kevin Harlan and Olivia Harlan Dekker are first father-daughter duo to cover the Super Bowl

On Super Bowl Sunday, Kevin Harlan will once again serve as the play-by-play voice of the game's radio broadcast. But this year, his daughter Olivia Harlan Dekker will also be a member of the media at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, making the pair the first father and daughter to simultaneously cover a Super Bowl.

Kevin says he couldn't be prouder of his daughter for her success in the sports media industry.

"Clearly, anything you can do with your child in this kind of environment is just surreal," Harlan told KCUR's Up To Date. "It's just the pride my wife Anne and I have for Olivia and how she has handled her life."

Olivia has had an impressive career, and spent time as a reporter at ESPN before taking on a role with Sky Sports in the U.K., where her husband is a professional basketball player. She says she always dreamed of working in sports broadcasting after being exposed to it early.

"These productions are huge, and I was just fascinated seeing all the people it took to get this done," she said. "The only people you see are the ones on air, but it's such a big production, and I think that just intrigued me so much."

