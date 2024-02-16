© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Kansas City Pioneers donate gaming systems for kids injured in Feb. 14 shooting

By Steve Kraske,
Lauren Textor
Published February 16, 2024 at 3:01 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Kansas City Pioneers partnered with LEVELUP Arena and Nebraska Furniture Mart to provide a new esports facility for the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence, Kansas on Oct. 26, 2023.
Social Apex Media
/
Kansas City Pioneers
Kansas City Pioneers partnered with LEVELUP Arena and Nebraska Furniture Mart to provide a new esports facility for the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence, Kansas on Oct. 26, 2023.

As monetary donations roll in from across the country, one local organization has a different ask. The Kansas City Pioneers, an esports team, are collecting gaming systems for kids who were hospitalized at Children’s Mercy.

The Kansas City Pioneers use video games as a vehicle for team-building, collaboration, and engagement. Now they’re arranging gaming system donations for kids who are recovering from the Super Bowl rally shooting.

“This could give them that escape into worlds of excitement and wonder, even to just give them a moment of respite from thinking about the trauma that they’ve experienced,” Chief Marketing Officer Sam Kulikov said.

Kulikov is asking the community for help in connecting with victims, parents, and Children’s Mercy to deliver the donations.

While he encourages monetary donations to be directed to KCStrong or legitimized GoFundMes, the Kansas City Pioneers are accepting gaming equipment donations. Donors can contact Kulikov at (913) 749-7575 or sam@kcp.gg.

  • Sam Kulikov, Chief Marketing Officer of Kansas City Pioneers
Tags
Up To Date Chiefs parade shootingVideo GamesChildren's Mercy Hospital
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Lauren Textor
See stories by Lauren Textor
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now