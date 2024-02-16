Kansas City Pioneers donate gaming systems for kids injured in Feb. 14 shooting

The Kansas City Pioneers use video games as a vehicle for team-building, collaboration, and engagement. Now they’re arranging gaming system donations for kids who are recovering from the Super Bowl rally shooting.

“This could give them that escape into worlds of excitement and wonder, even to just give them a moment of respite from thinking about the trauma that they’ve experienced,” Chief Marketing Officer Sam Kulikov said.

Kulikov is asking the community for help in connecting with victims, parents, and Children’s Mercy to deliver the donations.

While he encourages monetary donations to be directed to KCStrong or legitimized GoFundMes, the Kansas City Pioneers are accepting gaming equipment donations. Donors can contact Kulikov at (913) 749-7575 or sam@kcp.gg.

