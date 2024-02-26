Pregnant women in Missouri can’t get divorced. A Kansas City lawmaker hopes to change that

Missouri is one of just four states where women aren’t allowed to get divorced while pregnant, according to The American Pregnancy Association.

Under current state law, a child has to be born before paternity can be confirmed and child-related orders can be settled.

Missouri State Rep. Ashley Aune, who introduced a bill earlier this month to undo the legislation, said the statute is supposed to ensure single mothers receive child support.

However, the law can also keep people in domestic violence situations from being able to leave their abuser, said Aune, who represents parts of Kansas City's Northland.

“If we are living in a state where we are forcing women to carry pregnancies to term, then we need to make sure that they have an opportunity to escape a bad situation if they're in one,” she told KCUR’s Up To Date on Monday.

