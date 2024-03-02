How these Kansas Citians are keeping the art of canning alive

Preserving food through the method of canning isn’t just for companies at the top of the food industry. It has experienced a strong revival in interest among hobbyists and influencers alike since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gracie Lawson spends a lot of her free time canning at home. She says that in order to get started, one just needs to keep an open mind and seek out information wherever they can.

“I think that you just have to want to look at different recipes and be willing to try things,” Gracie Lawson told KCUR’s Up To Date. “I bought a canning book. It has all sorts of recipes in it.”



Tim Tuohy

Gracie Lawson

KCUR intern Gabby Martinez contributed to this segment.