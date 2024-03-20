© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas City podcast ‘The History Chicks’ has grown a global following around women’s history

By Steve Kraske
Published March 20, 2024 at 2:13 PM CDT
Beckett Graham and Susan Vollenweider have been podcasting since 2011.
The History Chicks
"The History Chicks," hosted by Beckett Graham and Susan Vollenweider since 2011, now boasts tens of thousands of listeners worldwide.

For more than a decade, Beckett Graham and Susan Vollenweider have been producing stories about often-overlooked or misunderstood figures in women’s history, both real and fictional, like Marie Antoinette to Aunt Jemima.

To date, Graham and Vollenweider have produced 245 episodes of "The History Chicks" as well as several episodes of their other podcast, "The Recappery," which annotates historically-based media.

The hosts have even traveled internationally with groups of listeners to locations like London and Paris.

Graham and Vollenweider say that their following is now large enough to fill Arrowhead Stadium.

“We have been used in classrooms from elementary school to syllabuses in college classes,” Graham said.

