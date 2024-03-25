A police sniper shot and killed a 2-year-old girl in Baxter Springs, Kansas. How did that happen?

Police snipers are trained to only shoot when they are certain that they are aiming at the right target. But in Baxter Springs, Kansas, in March of 2022, a law enforcement sniper shot and killed an innocent child, 2-year-old Clesslyn Crawford, during a police standoff.

That story is the focus of a new KCUR and Midwest Newsroom investigation that dissects the series of events that led to Crawford's death.

KCUR's Sam Zeff and lawyer Bernie Rhodes joined Up To Date to discuss the details of the investigation.

