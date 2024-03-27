© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

NPR's Sarah McCammon, a Kansas City native, dissects losing her religion in 'The Exvangelicals'

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published March 27, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Sarah McCammon of NPR is a native of the Kansas City area.
NPR
Sarah McCammon of NPR is a native of the Kansas City area.

NPR's Sarah McCammon is out with a new book that dissects how she left the religion of her youth titled "The Exvangelicals: Loving, Living and Leaving the White Evangelical Church."

NPR's Sarah McCammon grew up in Kansas City, as a member of the evangelical community. She was taught to fear God, obey Him, and never question her faith. But that put her at odds with her gay grandfather and a Muslim friend who she felt needed to be converted.

As she grew older, McCammon began to question much of what she had once taken as the truth. She also learned that she was hardly alone: Other children of evangelicals were asking similar questions and even walking away from a life they thought they could never leave.

Their stories and her own are the foundation of her new book, "The Exvangelicals: Loving, Living and Leaving the White Evangelical Church."

"It's hard to leave any community that forms you and gives you an identity and relationships and a sense of purpose and meaning. I mean, that's what religion — one of the things — that religion provides for people," McCammon told KCUR's Up To Date.

"Particularly, sort of, what some sociologists and researchers call 'high-demand religion.' It's not just about a belief system, it's also about being a part of a community, doing certain things, not doing certain things. And there are unspoken but still very clear boundaries, and if you get outside of those boundaries, even sometimes expressing doubt about beliefs, the consequences can be pretty significant."

Tags
Up To Date PodcastreligionNPRfaithChristianity
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now