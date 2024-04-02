The Marion County Record in Kansas was raided by police in August. Now, it's suing officials.

The Marion County Record, a small newspaper in Kansas, was raided by local police last August. The police action attracted widespread attention and was criticized by free press advocates.

Now, the paper is arguing that the raid infringed on its First Amendment right to the freedom of the press and is suing both the police and other local government officials who made the raid possible. Besides the newspaper office, police also raided the publisher's home.

"Bringing this lawsuit — and winning this lawsuit — will prevent the next crazed cop from trying to do what (former Marion Police Chief) Gideon Cody did," said Bernie Rhodes, the Marion County Record's attorney.

"What happened was intolerable. What happened violated the principles of democracy. We have to make sure this never happens again."



Bernie Rhodes, lawyer

Disclosure: Bernie Rhodes also serves as KCUR's lawyer.