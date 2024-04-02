© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

The Marion County Record in Kansas was raided by police in August. Now, it's suing officials.

By Steve Kraske,
Gabby MartinezZach Wilson
Published April 2, 2024 at 4:44 PM CDT
The front façade of the Marion County Record.
Rose Conlon
/
Kansas News Service
The offices of the Marion County Record were raided by local police last August.

A small Kansas newspaper, the Marion County Record, was the target of a raid by the local police force last August. Now, the paper is suing the police and other government officials arguing that they violated the First Amendment.

The Marion County Record, a small newspaper in Kansas, was raided by local police last August. The police action attracted widespread attention and was criticized by free press advocates.

Now, the paper is arguing that the raid infringed on its First Amendment right to the freedom of the press and is suing both the police and other local government officials who made the raid possible. Besides the newspaper office, police also raided the publisher's home.

"Bringing this lawsuit — and winning this lawsuit — will prevent the next crazed cop from trying to do what (former Marion Police Chief) Gideon Cody did," said Bernie Rhodes, the Marion County Record's attorney.

"What happened was intolerable. What happened violated the principles of democracy. We have to make sure this never happens again."

Disclosure: Bernie Rhodes also serves as KCUR's lawyer.

