Englewood Arts Center boosts artists in Independence, and the community too

Englewood Arts in Independence broke ground in the spring of 2022 with $3 million in community fundraising. As a community-centric organization, it sought feedback to identify what types of art classes were most wanted there.

Now, the organization is also pioneering an affordable housing program in an effort to boost not only its artists, but the community as a whole.

“The housing initiative — while we’re excited to invite artists in — is really for anyone that’s interested in homeownership…that includes existing community members that are renting," said Michael Baxley, executive director of Englewood Arts.

