Up To Date

Englewood Arts Center boosts artists in Independence, and the community too

By Steve Kraske,
Gabby MartinezZach Wilson
Published April 8, 2024 at 4:30 PM CDT
The outside of the community arts center.
Teresa Dorsch
/
Englewood Arts
The Englewood Arts Center is located in Independence, MO.

While Englewood Arts offers classes in drawing, ceramics, and glass blowing, it isn't your typical arts center. Its also leading the way for affordable housing in Independence.

Englewood Arts in Independence broke ground in the spring of 2022 with $3 million in community fundraising. As a community-centric organization, it sought feedback to identify what types of art classes were most wanted there.

Now, the organization is also pioneering an affordable housing program in an effort to boost not only its artists, but the community as a whole.

“The housing initiative — while we’re excited to invite artists in — is really for anyone that’s interested in homeownership…that includes existing community members that are renting," said Michael Baxley, executive director of Englewood Arts.

  Michael Baxley, executive director of Englewood Arts
  Payton Koranek, artist resident at Englewood Arts
  Marti Dodge, homeowner loan recipient and artist
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area's challenges, hopes and opportunities.
Gabby Martinez
Gabby Martinez is Up To Date's UMKC student intern for the 2024 spring semester.
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date's senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time.
