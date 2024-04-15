© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Kansas City Manager Brian Platt pushes back against petition to rescind his new contract extension

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published April 15, 2024 at 4:40 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Kansas City Manager Brian Platt outside the Satchel Paige home on Aug. 9, 2021.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Kansas City Manager Brian Platt outside the Satchel Paige home on Aug. 9, 2021.

A group of Black leaders in Kansas City is circulating a petition to potentially rescind City Manager Brian Platt's new contract extension, alleging racist practices in his leadership. Platt told KCUR there is always work to be done on racial equity, but said he has not created a racial divide in his administration.

Kansas City Manager Brian Platt was recently a finalist for the city manager job in Austin, Texas. He withdrew himself from consideration as the city extended his contract through 2027, with a 16% pay raise.

Now, some Black leaders in Kansas City are circulating a petition to potentially rescind Platt's contract extension amid accusations that he needs to be more adequately committed to racial equity in his administration.

Platt told KCUR that he believes there is "always work to be done" on racial equity. But, citing the city's diverse leadership and the hiring of its first chief equity officer, he said doesn't believe he has created additional issues.

"I think the (Kansas City Council) vote that I had for my contract extension is a good reflection of this: 11 to 1," Platt said.

"So, there is not a racial divide or an issue that you're seeing, and if there was, I think the council would make it very clear publicly to me and to everybody."

Tags
Up To Date Podcastcity hallBrian PlattKansas City CouncilKansas City Missouri (KCMO)
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now