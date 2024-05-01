© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

At Kansas City's Goofball Sk8boards, an LGBTQ safe space, being a newbie skater is cool

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published May 1, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Joan and Harper Rose
Hoping to make Kansas City's skateboarding scene more inclusive, Joan and Harper Rose opened Goofball Sk8boards, an indoor skate park and shop in Waldo that serves underrepresented skaters.

Local queer couple Joan and Harper Rose opened Goofball Sk8boards last year in the Waldo neighborhood after feeling tired of the judgment that often comes with the skate scene. The shop and indoor park, where the Roses teach lessons, is a place to learn — and be goofy — in a safe and sober environment.

Skateboarding, which was invented and popularized by California surfers in the mid-20th century, historically has had a misfit or outsider identity. That's changed in the past decade; Skateboarding has gone mainstream, and is even an Olympic sport.

But a lot of skaters, especially women and LGBTQ people, still don’t feel very welcome in the scene.

Hoping to change that narrative, Kansas City couple Joan and Harper Rose opened Goofball Sk8boards, an indoor skate park and shop in the Waldo neighborhood created as a space for underrepresented skaters.

"People wanted a place where they could practice and learn without judgement," Joan Rose told KCUR's Up To Date.

The Roses are fundraising to make the park free to use each month. Along with free admission, public donations go toward cutting the cost of lessons and clinics by 25%, according to Goofball's GoFundMe.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastKansas CityskateboardingWaldoLGBTQ+communitysportskidsyouth
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Claudia Brancart
As a producer for Up To Date, I create sound-rich talk show segments about the individuals and communities that call Kansas City home. Whether it’s a poet, a business owner or a local lawmaker, I seek out diverse voices to help break down the biggest stories of the day. After listening to the show, I want Up To Date listeners to feel informed and empowered to make decisions in their daily lives. You can reach me at claudiab@kcur.org
See stories by Claudia Brancart
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now