© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Missourians could vote this fall whether to mandate paid sick leave and a $15 minimum wage

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published May 2, 2024 at 4:55 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Missourians For Healthy Families and Fair Wages submitted more than 210,000 signatures in support of a ballot measure to raise the minimum wage and institute paid sick leave on Wednesday.
Joni Wickham
/
Courtesy of Missourians For Healthy Families and Fair Wages
Missourians For Healthy Families and Fair Wages submitted more than 210,000 signatures in support of a ballot measure to raise the minimum wage and institute paid sick leave on Wednesday.

Organizers submitted more than 210,000 signatures for a ballot question to approve a minimum wage hike and mandatory sick leave in Missouri. If enough signatures are verified, voters will weigh in during the August or November elections.

Missourians could vote to mandate paid sick leave and a $15 minimum wage this year. The campaign to get a measure on the statewide ballot submitted more than 210,000 signatures to the Missouri Secretary of State's office Wednesday.

For Marieta Ortiz, a restaurant worker and single mother of three in Kansas City, access to sick time would dramatically change her life. She'd be able to prioritize her kids when they need her — with no fear about missing out on pay.

Right now, "it gets to the point where you have to choose between the light bill, the gas bill, rent," Ortiz said. "And you gotta choose it over your kid."

If at least 115,000 signatures are verified, Missouri voters will weigh in on the measure in August or November.

  • Caitlyn Adams, executive director, Missouri Jobs With Justice
  • Marieta Ortiz, restaurant worker, single mother and leader with Stand Up KC and Missouri Workers Center
Tags
Up To Date laborminimum wageMissouripoliticsvotingMissouri elections 2024
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
As an Up To Date producer, I aim to create a space for Kansas Citians to come together for curious and inspired conversations about the region we call home. I want to help find answers to big questions, shine a light on local change makers and break down complex issues people need to know about. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now