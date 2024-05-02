Missourians could vote this fall whether to mandate paid sick leave and a $15 minimum wage

Missourians could vote to mandate paid sick leave and a $15 minimum wage this year. The campaign to get a measure on the statewide ballot submitted more than 210,000 signatures to the Missouri Secretary of State's office Wednesday.

For Marieta Ortiz, a restaurant worker and single mother of three in Kansas City, access to sick time would dramatically change her life. She'd be able to prioritize her kids when they need her — with no fear about missing out on pay.

Right now, "it gets to the point where you have to choose between the light bill, the gas bill, rent," Ortiz said. "And you gotta choose it over your kid."

If at least 115,000 signatures are verified, Missouri voters will weigh in on the measure in August or November.

