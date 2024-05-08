© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Cybercrime is lurking around Kansas City. Here's how to be prepared for an attack

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published May 8, 2024 at 3:37 PM CDT
Recent high-profile Kansas City area cyberattacks have targeted municipal offices, traffic management services and the Kansas state court system.

Several Kansas City government offices have been targeted by cybercrimes in recent months. A local cybersecurity adviser with the Department of Homeland Security explains why high-profile attacks are growing more frequent, and how agencies and individuals can avoid becoming victims.

Cybercrime against local and state governments has become more frequent in recent years, and Kansas City is not immune.

Recent high-profile cyberattacks in the region have targeted municipal offices, traffic management services and the Kansas state court system.

"It's not if, but when it happens, because everyone is a target when they're connected to the internet," cybersecurity adviser John Bryant told KCUR's Up To Date.

Bryant works for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, an arm of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. He says organizations, governments, businesses and individuals "have to be ready for the attack."

