© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Exoneree Ricky Kidd to host decision-making workshop for young men

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published May 15, 2024 at 12:48 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
After serving 23 years in prison for murders that he did not commit, Ricky Kidd was exonerated in 2019.
Zach Wilson
/
KCUR
After serving 23 years in prison for murders that he did not commit, Ricky Kidd was exonerated in 2019.

Ricky Kidd, an exoneree who works as a motivational speaker and mindset coach, will hold a workshop, "Raising Men," aimed at helping young men in Kansas City develop their ability to make responsible decisions.

In 2019, Ricky Kidd was released after spending 23 years in prison for crimes that he did not commit. Since then, he has worked as a motivational speaker and mindset coach.

Now, he's pursuing a challenge that he hopes will help reduce violent crime in Kansas City and raise responsible young men in the process. His day-long "Raising Men" workshop, set for this Saturday at Park 39, is aimed at enabling young men to make better decisions and work through conflict in a productive way.

Kidd told Up To Date that he believes this is a moment in Kansas City where he can't sit on the sidelines.

"I cannot just walk down the street, metaphorically, as an innocent bystander, when I know that I have the skill set and the experience to hop in, put myself in the game if you will, and participate in trying to help these youth."

  • Ricky Kidd, motivational speaker, mindset coach, exoneree

Raising Men Workshop, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 18 at Park 39 (formerly Plexpod), 300 E 39th Street, Kansas City, MO 64111. Register ahead by clicking the workshop link above.

Tags
Up To Date Podcastyouthkcmoeducationcrimeviolence
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now