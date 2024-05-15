Exoneree Ricky Kidd to host decision-making workshop for young men

In 2019, Ricky Kidd was released after spending 23 years in prison for crimes that he did not commit. Since then, he has worked as a motivational speaker and mindset coach.

Now, he's pursuing a challenge that he hopes will help reduce violent crime in Kansas City and raise responsible young men in the process. His day-long "Raising Men" workshop, set for this Saturday at Park 39, is aimed at enabling young men to make better decisions and work through conflict in a productive way.

Kidd told Up To Date that he believes this is a moment in Kansas City where he can't sit on the sidelines.

"I cannot just walk down the street, metaphorically, as an innocent bystander, when I know that I have the skill set and the experience to hop in, put myself in the game if you will, and participate in trying to help these youth."



Ricky Kidd, motivational speaker, mindset coach, exoneree

Raising Men Workshop, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 18 at Park 39 (formerly Plexpod), 300 E 39th Street, Kansas City, MO 64111. Register ahead by clicking the workshop link above.