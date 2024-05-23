© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

After years of disrepair, Sauer Castle in Kansas City, Kansas will soon be restored

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published May 23, 2024 at 3:27 PM CDT
The Sauer Castle in KCK is undergoing restoration. Restoration should be complete in 2026.
Mike Heitmann
Sauer Castle's iconic tower was on the brink of collapse when Mike Heitmann bought it last year. Now, the building is stabilized and waterproof, and restorations are expected to be complete in about two years.

Situated overlooking the Kansas River, with its 60-foot tower and 19th century Italianate architecture, Sauer Castle is a landmark in Kansas City, Kansas.

The castle, built in the 1870s by Anton Sauer, has long been an object of curiosity for a cult-like following of local history nerds and ghost hunters. Nearly 17,000 people are members of a Sauer Castle Facebook group, and the home even has an Atlas Obscura page.

Before Mike Heitmann bought it last year, Sauer Castle was under threat of collapse. Now, the home is stable and restoration efforts are underway. Heitmann isn't completely sure how the castle will be used once it's restored, but he hopes it will be a space for the community.

Jason Simmons runs the Sauer Castle Facebook group. He's been intrigued by the home since he was a child, and is thrilled about the way renovations are coming along.

"I drive by and I get goosebumps just looking at it," he told KCUR's Up To Date. "It's just been incredible, seeing the detail they've been putting back into it that's been lost for ages."

  • Mike Heitmann, owner, Sauer Castle
  • Jason Simmons, founder, Sauer Castle Facebook group
