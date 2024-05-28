A $2.8 billion NCAA settlement over student athletes will change college sports forever

A new settlement involving the NCAA and its "Power Five" conferences will pay nearly $2.8 billion in past damages to former and current college athletes. It will also pave the way for a brand-new revenue-sharing system for athletes moving forward.

Blair Kerkhoff of The Kansas City Star told KCUR that this change is historic.

"(It really is) the end of amateurism in college sports," said Kerkhoff. "Starting in the 2025-26 school year, schools are gonna have to basically have revenue-sharing with the athletes on campus. That's something that older people like me are just not used to seeing."

"And it opens up so many questions about athletes and being paid like professionals," Kerkhoff said. "What is the difference between a Kansas or Missouri or Kansas State athlete and a Royals or Chiefs athlete? They're all getting paid."

