Up To Date

Exhibit at Missouri's Truman Library highlights one of America's biggest political upsets

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published May 31, 2024 at 4:36 PM CDT
U.S. President Harry S. Truman holds up an Election Day edition of the Chicago Daily Tribune, which, based on early results, mistakenly announced "Dewey Defeats Truman" on Nov. 4, 1948.
Byron Rollins
/
AP
President Harry S. Truman holds up a now-infamous Election Day edition of the Chicago Daily Tribune, which, based on early results, mistakenly announced a Truman defeat on Nov. 4, 1948.

After a short bump in popularity after the end of World War II, incumbent President Harry Truman quickly became a lightning rod for criticism. A temporary exhibit in Independence focuses on the ensuing 1948 election, and displays more than 100 artifacts connected to the historic campaign.

Historians regard the 1948 election, when Independence, Missouri, Democrat Harry S. Truman defeated Republican Thomas E. Dewey, as one of the biggest upsets in American politics.

Now, a temporary exhibit at the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum in the former president's hometown spotlights that year's campaign, including more than 100 artifacts.

One exhibit curator told KCUR on Friday that viewing the "Upset! Harry Truman and the 1948 Election" exhibit is a bit like walking into a time capsule.

"We've got political cartoons, campaign buttons, lots of news reel, which is fascinating — which includes Tom Dewey speeches, too," Mark Adams said. "Just the range of material we have takes you back in time, 76 years ago."

"In an election year, it just seems very timely," he said.

  • Kurt Graham, director of the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum
  • Mark Adams, exhibit curator

"Upset! Harry Truman and the 1948 Election" runs through February 1, 2025 ,at the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum, 500 W. U.S. Highway 21, Independence, Missouri 64050. Museum admission is $12 for adults, with some discounts available. For more information, visit TrumanLibraryInstitute.org.

Harry S. Truman Library & MuseumHarry TrumanPresidential PoliticsU.S. PresidencyhistorypoliticsGovernment
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
