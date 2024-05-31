Exhibit at Missouri's Truman Library highlights one of America's biggest political upsets

Historians regard the 1948 election, when Independence, Missouri, Democrat Harry S. Truman defeated Republican Thomas E. Dewey, as one of the biggest upsets in American politics.

Now, a temporary exhibit at the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum in the former president's hometown spotlights that year's campaign, including more than 100 artifacts.

One exhibit curator told KCUR on Friday that viewing the "Upset! Harry Truman and the 1948 Election" exhibit is a bit like walking into a time capsule.

"We've got political cartoons, campaign buttons, lots of news reel, which is fascinating — which includes Tom Dewey speeches, too," Mark Adams said. "Just the range of material we have takes you back in time, 76 years ago."

"Upset! Harry Truman and the 1948 Election" runs through February 1, 2025 ,at the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum, 500 W. U.S. Highway 21, Independence, Missouri 64050. Museum admission is $12 for adults, with some discounts available. For more information, visit TrumanLibraryInstitute.org.