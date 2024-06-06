Kansas City's American Jazz Walk of Fame marks a decade of celebrating history

Head down to Kansas City’s 18th and Vine District and you’ll see the names of jazz legends immortalized in bronze medallions up and down the sidewalk.

Since 2014, the American Jazz Walk of Fame has been inducting artists who have contributed to the culture and history of the art form, including Count Basie, Ella Fitzgerald and Burt Bacharach, just to name a few.

On Saturday, June 8, the district celebrates the Jazz Walk Hall of Fame’s 10th anniversary with special performances by Patti Austin and Jose Feliciano. Austin, Roberta Flack and Bob James will be this year's inductees.

"This is an opportunity to celebrate all these seminal figures here in music, and a lot of them represent more than just music, you know? They are people's fathers, mentor, and community leaders, activists," said Gerald Dunn, director of entertainment at the American Jazz Museum and the Blue Room.

