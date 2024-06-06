© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Kansas City's American Jazz Walk of Fame marks a decade of celebrating history

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published June 6, 2024 at 4:01 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Street scene showing a colorful, jazz-themed mural at right and a theater called the Gem in background. On other side of the street is a line of brick buildings. Some people can be seen walking on the sidewalk.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
The Gem Theater and the American Jazz Museum at Kansas City's Historic 18th and Vine District.

Two Kansas City musicians reflect on the significance of the 18th and Vine District, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this weekend with the induction of Roberta Flack, Patti Austin and Bob James, plus live performances by Austin and Jose Feliciano.

Head down to Kansas City’s 18th and Vine District and you’ll see the names of jazz legends immortalized in bronze medallions up and down the sidewalk.

Since 2014, the American Jazz Walk of Fame has been inducting artists who have contributed to the culture and history of the art form, including Count Basie, Ella Fitzgerald and Burt Bacharach, just to name a few.

On Saturday, June 8, the district celebrates the Jazz Walk Hall of Fame’s 10th anniversary with special performances by Patti Austin and Jose Feliciano. Austin, Roberta Flack and Bob James will be this year's inductees.

"This is an opportunity to celebrate all these seminal figures here in music, and a lot of them represent more than just music, you know? They are people's fathers, mentor, and community leaders, activists," said Gerald Dunn, director of entertainment at the American Jazz Museum and the Blue Room.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastUp to DateArts & Culture18th and VineKansas City Missouri (KCMO)American Jazz Museumjazz
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Claudia Brancart
As a producer for Up To Date, I create sound-rich talk show segments about the individuals and communities that call Kansas City home. Whether it’s a poet, a business owner or a local lawmaker, I seek out diverse voices to help break down the biggest stories of the day. After listening to the show, I want Up To Date listeners to feel informed and empowered to make decisions in their daily lives. You can reach me at claudiab@kcur.org
See stories by Claudia Brancart
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now