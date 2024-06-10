A conversation with Ari Shapiro of NPR's All Things Considered, before his Kansas City visit

NPR’s Ari Shapiro, one of the co-hosts of "All Things Considered," is coming to Kansas City this week for KCUR’s Radioactive Gala on Friday, June 14 and another event at the Kansas City Public Library on Thursday, June 13.

Shapiro wears lots of hats. He’s not only an NPR host — he’s also a singer and performer, the New York Times bestselling author of "The Best Strangers in the World: Stories from a Life Spent Listening," and the new host of the reality competition show “The Mole” on Netflix.

"I'm a person who is more at-risk of getting bored than I am of getting over-extended. I really like doing a lot of things and I like using different skillsets and muscle groups," Shapiro told KCUR's Up To Date.

"All of these things do have a common thread, which is storytelling and connecting with an audience. Some are more serious, some are a little bit lighter, but at the end of the day, I think they all use a common skillset."

