Up To Date

A conversation with Ari Shapiro of NPR's All Things Considered, before his Kansas City visit

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published June 10, 2024 at 2:05 PM CDT
NPR
Ari Shapiro will visit Kansas City this week to speak at KCUR's Radioactive Gala and another event at the Kansas City Public Library.

NPR's Ari Shapiro is making a trip to Kansas City for KCUR's RadioActive benefit gala on June 14. Ahead of his visit, he joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss his numerous storytelling pursuits and what it is like to co-host a public radio show for a national audience.

NPR’s Ari Shapiro, one of the co-hosts of "All Things Considered," is coming to Kansas City this week for KCUR’s Radioactive Gala on Friday, June 14 and another event at the Kansas City Public Library on Thursday, June 13.

Shapiro wears lots of hats. He’s not only an NPR host — he’s also a singer and performer, the New York Times bestselling author of "The Best Strangers in the World: Stories from a Life Spent Listening," and the new host of the reality competition show “The Mole” on Netflix.

"I'm a person who is more at-risk of getting bored than I am of getting over-extended. I really like doing a lot of things and I like using different skillsets and muscle groups," Shapiro told KCUR's Up To Date.

"All of these things do have a common thread, which is storytelling and connecting with an audience. Some are more serious, some are a little bit lighter, but at the end of the day, I think they all use a common skillset."

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
