Historian Doris Kearns Goodwin gets personal in 'An Unfinished Love Story'

Acclaimed historian Doris Kearns Goodwin's newest book "An Unfinished Love Story: A Personal History of the 1960s" is a bit different from her previous biographies. This time, the subject of her story isn't Abraham Lincoln or Eleanor Roosevelt, but her late husband, Richard "Dick" Goodwin.

Goodwin will be in Kansas City on Wednesday, June 12 for an event with Rainy Day Books. She will be in discussion with local author David Von Drehle at the Unity Temple on the Plaza.

"An Unfinished Love Story" is based off some 300 boxes of letters, diaries and documents that Dick Goodwin had accumulated over his career as a confidant to the Kennedys and aide to Lydon B. Johnson. The couple unpacked those boxes together toward the end of his life, which led to a reconsideration of the leaders both had worked for.

"I think as we began we weren't sure what it would produce, but after a while, I think what Dick felt was that there was something in these boxes that allowed you to recreate the spirit of the sixties," Goodwin told KCUR's Up To Date on Monday.



Doris Kearns Goodwin, historian

Rainy Day Books author event, 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 12 at Unity Temple on The Plaza, Sanctuary, 707 W. 47th St., Kansas City, Missouri 64112 (sold out)