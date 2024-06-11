© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Historian Doris Kearns Goodwin gets personal in 'An Unfinished Love Story'

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published June 11, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
In "An Unfinished Love Story: A Personal History of the 1960s", the Pulitzer Prize-winning presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin chronicles the life of her late husband, Richard "Dick" Goodwin.

The presidential historian's new book, "An Unfinished Love Story: A Personal History of the 1960s," chronicles the life of her late husband, Richard "Dick" Goodwin, who was a confidant of the Kennedys and a top aide to Lyndon B. Johnson. Doris Kearns Goodwin is in Kansas City this week for an author event with Rainy Day Books.

Acclaimed historian Doris Kearns Goodwin's newest book "An Unfinished Love Story: A Personal History of the 1960s" is a bit different from her previous biographies. This time, the subject of her story isn't Abraham Lincoln or Eleanor Roosevelt, but her late husband, Richard "Dick" Goodwin.

Goodwin will be in Kansas City on Wednesday, June 12 for an event with Rainy Day Books. She will be in discussion with local author David Von Drehle at the Unity Temple on the Plaza.

"An Unfinished Love Story" is based off some 300 boxes of letters, diaries and documents that Dick Goodwin had accumulated over his career as a confidant to the Kennedys and aide to Lydon B. Johnson. The couple unpacked those boxes together toward the end of his life, which led to a reconsideration of the leaders both had worked for.

"I think as we began we weren't sure what it would produce, but after a while, I think what Dick felt was that there was something in these boxes that allowed you to recreate the spirit of the sixties," Goodwin told KCUR's Up To Date on Monday.

Rainy Day Books author event, 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 12 at Unity Temple on The Plaza, Sanctuary, 707 W. 47th St., Kansas City, Missouri 64112 (sold out)

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Claudia Brancart
As a producer for Up To Date, I create sound-rich talk show segments about the individuals and communities that call Kansas City home. Whether it’s a poet, a business owner or a local lawmaker, I seek out diverse voices to help break down the biggest stories of the day. After listening to the show, I want Up To Date listeners to feel informed and empowered to make decisions in their daily lives. You can reach me at claudiab@kcur.org
