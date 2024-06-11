Kansas City's Boulevardia Music Festival returns with headliners Thundercat and Milky Chance

This Friday and Saturday, the Boulevardia Festival will once again descend upon the Crown Center area of Kansas City's downtown.

There will be over 60 musical acts performing on Boulevardia's five stages, including premier talents like Thundercat, Hanson, Big Freedia and Milky Chance. Local bands, like Kadesh Flow, Kate Cosentino and Friendly Thieves are also performing.

But Chris Haghirian, one of the festival's organizers, says there are also several other exciting activities for attendees to check out.

"There's a giant maker's village with 60 different makers from right here in Kansas City, there's 19 food trucks, and we have a silent disco," Haghirian told KCUR's Up To Date.

