Up To Date

How the Kansas City Southern railroad reshaped the country, against all odds

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published June 13, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Kansas City Southern Canadian Pacific sign
Frank Morris
/
KCUR 89.3
Kansas City Southern and Canadian Pacific railroads meet in one place only, the Joint Agency Yard in Kansas City's East Bottoms.

Before Kansas City Southern merged with Canadian Pacific last year, the railroad thrived, despite being built north to south, the "wrong direction" for a country growing westward. A new book tells the story.

Kansas City was shaped by the railroad industry. In the 19th century, many railways ran through Kansas City's Union Depot.

Among those was the Kansas City Southern, a north-south railroad formed in 1887 that was "built in the wrong direction," according to Bill Galligan, author of "Vision Accomplished: The History of Kansas City Southern."

The railroad shouldn't have thrived — but it did anyway. Galligan says that success came from the company's leadership.

Galligan says that with the railroad's founder, Arthur Stilwell, Kansas City Southern was steered by an intense drive to succeed and a tendency toward unconventional business decisions, which ended up being good for both the company and the larger community.

Kansas City Southern merged with another railroad, Canadian Pacific, in 2023. Today, Canadian Pacific Kansas City is the only railway to serve the United States, Canada and Mexico.

"Success isn't just money, it's creating something unique," Galligan told KCUR's Up To Date.

  • Bill Galligan, author of "Vision Accomplished: The History of Kansas City Southern"
  • Mike Haverty, former CEO of the Kansas City Southern
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
As an Up To Date producer, I aim to create a space for Kansas Citians to come together for curious and inspired conversations about the region we call home. I want to help find answers to big questions, shine a light on local change makers and break down complex issues people need to know about. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
