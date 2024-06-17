Tax cuts and a plan to lure the Chiefs and Royals: What to expect from the Kansas special session

A compromise over income tax cuts, the elimination of income tax on Social Security, an increase in personal exemptions and other tax relief benefits has been reached between Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and top GOP lawmakers, days before the start of a special session Tuesday.

With a deal secured, legislators are expected to turn their attention to an incentive package to draw the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals to the state of Kansas.

"There will no doubt be a vote on this," said Brad Cooper, editor-in-chief of the Sunflower State Journal. "There's a lot of interest."

But requirements in the Kansas Constitution could slow the plans, Cooper told KCUR's Up To Date.

"It is a absolutely complex bill with a lot of moving parts to it," said Cooper.

