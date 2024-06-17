© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Tax cuts and a plan to lure the Chiefs and Royals: What to expect from the Kansas special session

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published June 17, 2024 at 4:02 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Photo of the Kansas Statehouse.
Stephen Koranda
/
Kansas News Service
Lawmakers in Kansas will convene for a special session on tax relief. But a recently added priority of some legislators is passing an incentive package to draw the Chiefs or Royals to the Sunflower State.

Tax relief for Kansans will be in short order during Tuesday's special legislative session. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and top Republican lawmakers reached an agreement late last week, opening the door to iron out an incentive package to draw the Kansas City Chiefs or Royals to the Sunflower State.

A compromise over income tax cuts, the elimination of income tax on Social Security, an increase in personal exemptions and other tax relief benefits has been reached between Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and top GOP lawmakers, days before the start of a special session Tuesday.

With a deal secured, legislators are expected to turn their attention to an incentive package to draw the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals to the state of Kansas.

"There will no doubt be a vote on this," said Brad Cooper, editor-in-chief of the Sunflower State Journal. "There's a lot of interest."

But requirements in the Kansas Constitution could slow the plans, Cooper told KCUR's Up To Date.

"It is a absolutely complex bill with a lot of moving parts to it," said Cooper.

Up To Date PodcastKansasLegislationKansas governmentKansas GovernorLaura Kelly
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
As a producer for Up To Date, my goal is to inform our audience by curating interesting and important conversations with reliable sources and individuals directly affected by a topic or issue. I strive for our program to be a place that hosts impactful conversations, providing our audience with greater knowledge, intrigue, compassion and entertainment. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
