How are the Kansas City Royals doing, halfway through the 2024 season?

After finishing the 2023 season with the franchise's second-worst record in history, the Kansas City Royals front office knew it was time to shake up the roster in the off-season.

“They held themselves accountable, they knew that they had to change things up, and that's what they did,” says Anne Rogers, the Kansas City Royals reporter for MLB.com.

Going into the MLB's July 30 trade deadline, General Manager J.J. Piccolo has said he plans to have an aggressive approach to improving the team.

“They have stated over and over again, they do not intend to be sellers. So I do think the bullpen will be a big target for them, as well as the outfield, and adding another bat there to help lengthen the line up a little bit,” Rogers said.

