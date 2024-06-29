© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

How are the Kansas City Royals doing, halfway through the 2024 season?

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published June 29, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
The Kansas City Royals beat the New York Yankees, 4-3, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City on June 13, 2024.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Going into the July 30 MLB trade deadline, General Manager J.J. Piccolo has said he plans to have an aggressive approach to improving the team.

The Kansas City Royals have made a huge comeback this year after a disastrous 2023 season. Here’s how the team is performing so far, and how management plans to approach the MLB's July 30 trade deadline.

After finishing the 2023 season with the franchise's second-worst record in history, the Kansas City Royals front office knew it was time to shake up the roster in the off-season.

“They held themselves accountable, they knew that they had to change things up, and that's what they did,” says Anne Rogers, the Kansas City Royals reporter for MLB.com.

“They have stated over and over again, they do not intend to be sellers. So I do think the bullpen will be a big target for them, as well as the outfield, and adding another bat there to help lengthen the line up a little bit,” Rogers said.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Claudia Brancart
As a producer for Up To Date, I create sound-rich talk show segments about the individuals and communities that call Kansas City home. Whether it’s a poet, a business owner or a local lawmaker, I seek out diverse voices to help break down the biggest stories of the day. After listening to the show, I want Up To Date listeners to feel informed and empowered to make decisions in their daily lives. You can reach me at claudiab@kcur.org
See stories by Claudia Brancart
