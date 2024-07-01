© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

This Kansas City man is leading Team MO-KAN at the Transplant Games of America

By Steve Kraske,
Halle JacksonClaudia Brancart
Published July 1, 2024 at 4:10 PM CDT
Chris Paxton
Kansas Citian Chris Paxton, pictured above, received a kidney donation from his father in 1995 and has been competing in the Transplant Games of America for over two decades.

Chris Paxton received a kidney donation from his father in 1995. For two decades, he's been competing in the Olympic-style event honoring transplant recipients, donors and their families, and will now help lead a team from Missouri and Kansas.

In Missouri and Kansas, nearly 2,500 people are in need of an organ or tissue transplant.

Chris Paxton, a Kansas City resident who received a kidney transplant from his father in 1995, has been competing in the Transplant Games of America for over two decades.

The bi-annual competition, which run this this year from July 5-10 in Birmingham, Alabama, is a national Olympic-style event that celebrates transplant recipients, donors and their families.

Paxton is leading a team of participants from Missouri and Kansas this year, told KCUR’s Up To Date that the Transplant Games bring awareness to the acute need for more organ and tissue donors.

“What we find is that cities that host the Games, they generally see an increase in their donor registry numbers," Paxton says. "And so the primary goal is to show the success of transplantation and of those recipients who receive the gift of life."

