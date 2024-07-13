© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Wyandotte County now has a place to donate human milk for at-risk babies

By Brian Ellison,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published July 13, 2024 at 3:40 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Raw human donor milk is being processed at The Milk Bank. The milk is screened, pasteurized and redistributed to babies in need in hospitals throughout the Midwest.
The Milk Bank
Raw human donor milk is being processed at The Milk Bank. The milk is screened, pasteurized and redistributed to babies in need in hospitals throughout the Midwest.

Breast milk is like medicine for low birth weight and at-risk babies, but not all infants have access. A human milk donation drop off site at Wyandotte County's health department is raising awareness and supporting babies in need across the Midwest.

Breast milk reduces health risks in infants, but not all babies have access — such as children born to surrogate mothers, babies placed in state care, or those who have a mother with health complications.

Women producing breast milk can now donate it at the Wyandotte County Public Health Department's new milk depot.

The human milk donation site opened in May and is a collection point for The Milk Bank, which then screens, pasteurizes and redistributes the milk to hospitals in the Midwest.

"This pasteurized donor milk diet reduces [babies] mortality by up to 75% and it can really help get them that head start they need," Mary Timmel told KCUR's Up To Date.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastKansasWyandotte CountyUnified Government of Wyandotte County/KCKHealthmilkpregnancybabiesinfant mortality
Stay Connected
Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Elizabeth Ruiz
As a producer for Up To Date, my goal is to inform our audience by curating interesting and important conversations with reliable sources and individuals directly affected by a topic or issue. I strive for our program to be a place that hosts impactful conversations, providing our audience with greater knowledge, intrigue, compassion and entertainment. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now