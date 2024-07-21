© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

How can Kansas City fix its broken housing market? It will take some big changes

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published July 21, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Researchers say that large real estate companies are buying into Kansas City’s single-family housing stock, creating a heightened demand for homes and a more expensive real estate market for homebuyers.
Jenny Schuetz, a senior fellow at Brookings Metro, says that changes to zoning laws and more action at the state and federal level could help address Kansas City's housing problems. Schuetz will speak at the Kansas City Public Library this coming Wednesday.

Housing has become increasingly expensive in recent years, and Kansas City isn't immune: Rents here are among the fastest rising in the country, and housing stock is scarce, making for intense competition for prospective buyers.

Part of the reason is because there's just not enough houses to begin with, says Jenny Schuetz, a senior fellow at Brookings Metro and the author of "Fixer-Upper: How to Repair America’s Broken Housing Systems." And on top of that, constructing new housing can be hard because of zoning regulations and the the way cities propose changing them, which often involves community feedback.

For example, say that developer wants to build an apartment building. "It turns out that people who live in the neighborhood often don't want their neighborhood to change, which is not that surprising. People are attached to their homes," Schuetz told KCUR's Up To Date.

"But that means that people who don't live in the neighborhood, or don't yet live in the city and would like to move there, don't have a voice in being able to say, 'I want those apartments.'"

Schuetz says part of the solution will include efforts at all levels of government. But it's also about breaking down misconceptions and myths people have about affordable housing.

"We really are often talking about your teachers, your nurses, the barista who works at Starbucks," Schuetz says. "Why should those people not be allowed to live in the communities where they work?"

Schuetz will speak at the Kansas City Public Library on Wednesday, July 24 at 6 p.m. as a part of the "Making a Great City" series.

  • Jenny Schuetz, senior fellow at Brookings Metro and author of "Fixer Upper: How to Repair America's Broken Housing Systems"
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
As an Up To Date producer, I aim to create a space for Kansas Citians to come together for curious and inspired conversations about the region we call home. I want to help find answers to big questions, shine a light on local change makers and break down complex issues people need to know about. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
