Up To Date

Kansas City psychiatrist wants to educate people about ADHD and mental health

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published July 27, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Dr. Sasha Hamdani
Dr. Sasha Hamdani is set to speak at TEDxKC on August 2.

Dr. Sasha Hamdani, a psychiatrist and content creator based in Lee's Summit, is set to speak at TEDxKC next month.

Dr. Sasha Hamdani wears many hats: She is a local psychiatrist, makes content on several social media platforms about ADHD and mental health, and even created an app called Focus Genie to help people with ADHD manage their time.

The Kansas City area psychiatrist's next adventure is to give her very first TED Talk at TEDxKC on August 2. Hamdani says she will discuss the networks of the brain and how they impact our focus.

"The default mode network are the areas of the brain that are involved when the brain is at wakeful rest, so like, daydreaming. And the executive network, or the other parts of the brain, are involved when you're performing a task," Hamdani said.

"The purpose behind the talk is just exploring the role of that default mode network and how it enhances focus and productivity."

ADHDmental healthsocial media
Steve Kraske
steve@kcur.org
Zach Wilson
zach@kcur.org
