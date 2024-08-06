© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Adib Khorram’s new novel is a queer love letter to Kansas City’s culinary scene

By Brian Ellison,
Claudia Brancart
Published August 6, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Khorram told Up To Date's Brian Ellison he's had trouble relating to characters in the romance genre, which is what inspired him to write "I'll Have What He's Having".

Known for his award-winning young adult books, Khorram’s latest book is a foray into the romance genre. In “I’ll Have What He’s Having," the main characters are awkward, a little unlucky-in-love, and entirely food and wine obsessed.

Adib Khorram knows a thing or two about storytelling.

The Iranian-American author from Kansas City won numerous awards for his 2018 young adult novel "Darius the Great Is Not Okay," which follows a high-schooler with clinical depression struggling to find his place in both America and Iran.

Now, after years of writing bestselling children’s and YA books, Khorram is trying his hand at adult fiction with the steamy, food-filled romance "I’ll Have What He’s Having," out on August 27.

The late-summer read takes place in Kansas City and orbits around two men barreling toward their forties who find themselves connecting over their shared love of the Fountain City’s vibrant local food offerings.

Khorram told Up To Date's Brian Ellison that he's had trouble relating to characters in the romance genre, which is what inspired him to write "I'll Have What He's Having."

“So many of them were set in New York City or Los Angeles. So many of them were people in their 20s, which I am very much not. So many of them didn't really focus on queer people or brown people," he says. ”And I was like, maybe I could try writing one."

