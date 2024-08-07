© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Breaking down the primary election results from Missouri and Kansas

By Brian Ellison,
Zach WilsonHalle JacksonZach PerezClaudia Brancart
Published August 7, 2024 at 3:47 PM CDT
Interior photograph of people sitting in folding chairs at various tables. On the tables are partitions that show "Vote Here" logos with an American flag.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Voters at Second Presbyterian Church in Kansas City cast their ballot Tuesday morning in the Aug. 6, 2024 primary election.

Missouri and Kansas voters went to the polls Tuesday for a number of primary elections. Among the winners was U.S. Senate Democratic nominee Lucas Kunce, who faces an uphill battle to unseat Republican incumbent Josh Hawley in November. He joined KCUR's Up To Date to talk about the race.

Kansas and Missouri voters cast their ballots yesterday in the primary election, solidifying which candidates have a chance at taking office in November.

Peverill Squire, a political science professor at the University of Missouri-Columbia, says this election demonstrated the influence that Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, still carries in the Show-Me State.

“I think (he) is delighted with the outcome, his preferred candidates in three races won,” Squire told Up To Date.

Parson’s three endorsements were Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe in the GOP primary for governor, plus incumbents Attorney General Andrew Bailey and Treasurer Vivek Malek.

Bob Beatty, a political science professor at Washburn University in Topeka, says Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly flexed her political sway last night, too.

“She formed the political action committee that got involved in a few legislative races, and they were pretty controversial, but her endorsement actually probably helped quite a bit, and the candidates she was favoring won,” he says.

  • Peverill Squire, political science professor at the University of Missouri-Columbia
  • Bob Beatty, professor and political science chair at Washburn University
  • Kyle Palmer, editor of the Johnson County Post
  • Lucas Kunce, Missouri U.S. Senate nominee
