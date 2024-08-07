Breaking down the primary election results from Missouri and Kansas

Kansas and Missouri voters cast their ballots yesterday in the primary election, solidifying which candidates have a chance at taking office in November.

Peverill Squire, a political science professor at the University of Missouri-Columbia, says this election demonstrated the influence that Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, still carries in the Show-Me State.

“I think (he) is delighted with the outcome, his preferred candidates in three races won,” Squire told Up To Date.

Parson’s three endorsements were Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe in the GOP primary for governor, plus incumbents Attorney General Andrew Bailey and Treasurer Vivek Malek.

Bob Beatty, a political science professor at Washburn University in Topeka, says Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly flexed her political sway last night, too.

“She formed the political action committee that got involved in a few legislative races, and they were pretty controversial, but her endorsement actually probably helped quite a bit, and the candidates she was favoring won,” he says.

